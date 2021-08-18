Living Single in NJ? Data Reveals This Is How Much Single People Must Make To Get By

Photo courtesy of pixabay

Financially, living as a single person can be challenging, or simple. Of course, that varies by state and your occupation.



Data pulled from MIT’s Living Wage Calculator supports that, and it revealed each state’s minimum income in order for single people to meet their basic needs.



The calculator took into account a handful of factors: cost of food, health care, housing, transportation; personal care, clothing and housekeeping supplies. Each state’s minimum wage and the annual changes in consumer spending habits were both included as well.

Across the nation, living costs have increased. With that, so has food prices and transportation.



The living wage calculator goes into further detail— showing data from every state’s counties. Additional factors, such as medical, income before and after taxes, and annual salaries, are also in the full calculation. Monmouth County’s data can be found here, and Ocean County’s here.



Below is a closer look at what a living wage would be for a single person, before taxes, in the tri-state. It includes estimated costs of housing and food.

Connecticut

Total required income before taxes: $33,240

Estimated housing costs: $11,094

Estimated food costs: $3,690

New Jersey

Total required income before taxes: $33,696

Estimated housing costs: $12,740

Estimated food costs: $3,690

New York