Teachers, students, parents … it’s time to register your school for the 17th Annual Students Change Hunger Challenge.

Did you know that food insecurity in our community continues at an unprecedented level? You, your classmates, and your school can help make sure hunger won’t win here!

Last year, nearly 47,000 pounds of food and over $37,000 were collected by program sponsors and 57 schools in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, representing approx. 30,000 students.

Since 2007, Students Change Hunger, has collected over 910,000 pounds of food and over $378,000 for families in need in our area. This year, the fight continues and we need your participation now more than ever. We’ve added lots of new ideas to help you participate as you return to the classroom.

Participating schools will compete for the honors of the most food and donations collected and the top prize of “State Champion.”

Register your school today: FulfillNJ.org/Students-Change-Hunger