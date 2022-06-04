Multi-Task No More: Distracted Driving Awareness
Distracted Driving is the act of driving while engaging in other activities which distract the driver's attention away from the road.
You may think you're "just multi-tasking" while you're driving, but texting, driving while impaired, listening to blaring music, fiddling with your maps app, or anything else you're doing while behind the wheel … are all distractions that keep you from focusing on the road ahead.
Did you know that every year, distracted drivers account for about 2.5 million car crashes worldwide? That's just not safe. So, do yourself, and everyone else a big favor, and choose to MULTI-TASK NO MORE! Choose to eliminate distractions and arrive alive.
REMEMBER THESE IMPORTANT TIPS TO STAY FOCUSED ON THE ROAD AHEAD:
- Eyes on the road. You may think you're only looking away for a moment, but even 1 second can be dangerous (no rubbernecking please).
- Try not to talk on your cell phone while driving, but if you must, remember to ALWAYS use a hands-free device … and NEVER text while driving. Want to lear more? Click here Cell Phone Use and Texting While Driving Facts and Statistics | Teen Driver Source
- Save that snack or sip of your coffee until your car is in park. This multi-task can slow your reaction speed and limit your control of your vehicle. No wonder drinking and eating while driving accounts for 2% of distracted driving car crashes. Eating and Driving: Is It Dangerous? (driversed.com)
- Traveling with your pet? Secure your furry friend in a travel carrier, pet car booster seat, safety harness, or safety-certified travel crate. Click here for more pet travel tips Tips for Traveling with Pets This Summer (yahoo.com)
- Shhhh …. Passengers should keep noise and/or conversations with the driver to a minimum. Mental distractions like conversations while driving can cause "inattention blindness" and make the driver less aware to what is happening on the road (because your mind is on that conversation). Car Safety for Teens and Adults - Dangers of Distracted Driving US Insurance Agents, Driving With Passengers: Dealing With Passenger Distractions (epermittest.com)
- We're big fans of listening to the radio while you're driving … Just not too loudly. You should be able to hear what's happening in your surroundings (sirens, etc.). Please keep listening, but at a reasonable volume. 😊
- Visit https://www.nj.gov/oag/hts/distracted-driving.html to learn more