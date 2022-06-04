Multi-Task No More: Distracted Driving Awareness

Distracted Driving is the act of driving while engaging in other activities which distract the driver's attention away from the road.

You may think you're "just multi-tasking" while you're driving, but texting, driving while impaired, listening to blaring music, fiddling with your maps app, or anything else you're doing while behind the wheel … are all distractions that keep you from focusing on the road ahead.

Did you know that every year, distracted drivers account for about 2.5 million car crashes worldwide? That's just not safe. So, do yourself, and everyone else a big favor, and choose to MULTI-TASK NO MORE! Choose to eliminate distractions and arrive alive.