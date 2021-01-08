Zayn Kicks Off New Era with “Vibez”: Listen Here



New music from Zayn is here, and there’s more to come!



At midnight, the former One Direction star released his new single, “Vibez,” off his upcoming album Nobody Is Listening.



The track— which is a piece of sultry R&B heaven— is dedicated to his partner, Gigi Hadid. Back in September, the couple welcomed their first child: a daughter.



“Vibez” is the follow up to Zayn’s previous single, “Better,” released in late September.



Nobody Is Listening, out on September 15, is Malik’s first album in three years. He released his sophomore album, Icarus Falls, in 2018, and his debut album, Mind of Mine, in 2016.





