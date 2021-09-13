Your Winners At The 2021 MTV VMAs

It was a night to remember at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



Last night, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were in full swing, and it wasn’t your ordinary show. This year marks the 40th anniversary of MTV’s birth, and who else to honor it but pop icon Madonna! She appeared on stage before the show began. “And they said we wouldn’t last, but we’re still here, motherf—kers.”



Then, the night began with it’s first performance: The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber performing their hit, “Stay.” Bieber— who had the most nominations with seven— would later win “Best Pop” and “Artist of the Year.”



This year’s VMA’s was hosted by Doja Cat, who not only gave a breathtaking performance of “You Right,” but gained our attention with her multiple outfit changes.



For one artist in particular, last night was a dream come true. Olivia Rodrigo made her VMA debut with an electrifying performance of “good 4 u,” and won not one, but THREE awards.



See the full list of winners below!