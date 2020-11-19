Will Smith Ends Feud with Janet Hubert on “Fresh Prince” Reunion

Photo: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air/ HBO Max

The long 27-year feud between Will Smith and Janet Hubert is finally over!



Yesterday, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion premiered on HBO Max, which saw Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff back in the iconic living room.



The cast reminisced, discussed their favorite moments of the show, and of course— the late James Avery, AKA Uncle Phil.



Talking about the legendary Avery was just one of the emotional moments of the special. For the first time in nearly 30 years, Smith sat down with Hubert, who played Aunt Viv for the show’s first three seasons.



Hubert left the show in 1993, citing “creative differences,” and was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid. Since then, there was bad blood between them.



“We never publicly talk about Janet and what happened, and for me it felt like I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of Fresh Prince without finding a way to celebrate Janet,” Smith told his costars. “So, she agreed to sit down and have a conversation with me, and Janet and I saw one another for the first time in 27 years yesterday.”

#FreshPrinceReunion Thank you all for the love…the understanding especially you Will. It was amazing seeing you all again. Be blessed, this is my story all about how…healing happened. — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) November 19, 2020

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special is streaming now on HBO Max.