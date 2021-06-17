What’s The Most Misspelled Word in New Jersey?

“New Jersey Sign” by shinya is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

There’s always that one word that— no matter how many times we try— we can never spell it correctly.



You’re not alone though. Over the past year, Americans have been having a tough time spelling certain words.



AT&T Experts reviewed the top “how to spell” words in the U.S. from March 2020- March 2021 on Google Trends. Let’s just say… the results were not surprising.



Coming in at number one was “quarantine” with 12 states searching how to spell it. The most common misspelling of it was “corn teen.” Right behind quarantine was “favorite” in seven states, which was misspelled as “favourite.” In 3rd place, “coronavirus” in six states, being misspelled as “Caronavirus.” New Jersey is one of the six states that has been having difficulties spelling “coronavirus,” with “how to spell coronavirus” being the state’s popular Google search.



Other most misspelled words include “which,” “every,” “believe,” and “definitely.”



Check out the map below to see how other states fared!