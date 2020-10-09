Welcome Back, Pearsons! First Look at the Poster For ‘This Is Us’ Season 5
October 9, 2020||News
October 27th can’t come soon enough! Originally slated for November due to COVID-19, the Season 5 premiere of ‘This Is Us’ was bumped up to the new date.
As previously reported, the upcoming season of the NBC drama will tackle the global pandemic. Series creator, Dan Fogelman, confirmed this on Twitter by tweeting “Yes on Covid. We’ve decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters.”
While there isn’t a trailer yet, NBC released the official key art for this season— with the mysterious tagline “this season changes us forever.” What do you think will happen to the Pearsons?