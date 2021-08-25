Watch Niall Horan Host “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Play Golf With the Jonas Brothers

After ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, last night was Niall Horan’s moment.



The singer-songwriter and former One Directioner gracefully went through his monologue, and provided a ton of laughter. During his monologue, he discussed his fans— whom he calls the best in the world. However, there’s one problem he also mentioned: he doesn’t have a name for them. “Some of you may know “Niall Nation.” There’s some favorites. We got the “Niallers.” But tonight — but tonight we’re gonna settle this once and for all.”



At last, he came up with a suitable name for his fandom: “Horan Dogs.” “Yeah, anyone who loves my music is a total Horan Dog.”



Later in the show, Horan hit the links with the Jonas Brothers to promote their upcoming Remember This tour, and chatted with Lizzo.





Currently, Kimmel is on a well-deserved vacation after 18 years and 3,130 episodes. In a statement before his vacation, he said “I’m taking this summer off to spend even more time with my family. There’s nothing wrong. I’m healthy, my family’s healthy. I just need a couple of months off.”



Other guests hosts for Jimmy Kimmel Live! include Maren Morris, Sarah Silverman, Sean Hayes, and Julie Bowen.