Watch Camila Cabello As Cinderella In The New Trailer

Dreams do come true!



Yesterday, the trailer for the new “Cinderella” premiered, which features singer Camila Cabello as the classic fairytale character. This is the “Senorita” singer’s acting debut.



Playing the iconic role as the Fairy Godmother is “Pose” actor Billy Porter. Along with Cabello and Porter, the cast consists of Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Missy Elliott as the Town Crier, and John Mulaney and James Corden as footmen.



Produced by Columbia Pictures and Fulwell 73, this version of “Cinderella” is described as “a musically-driven bold take on the traditional tale.” As for the plot, it follows Cinderella as she lives with her evil stepmother and stepsisters. She has big dreams of fashion design. and attending the ball.



“Cinderella” is scheduled for release on September 3, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.



Watch the magical trailer below!