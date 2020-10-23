Watch Ariana Grande As President In “Positions” Video

Photo: Ariana Grande in “Positions,” directed by Dave Meyers

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Ariana Grande were president?



After the countdown on her website ended at midnight, the “Thank U, Next” singer dropped the video for her new single “Positions.”



Directed by Dave Myers, whom Grande worked with on the videos for “God Is a Woman,” “The Light Is Coming” and “No Tears Left to Cry,” the video shows her taking over The White House— and looking fierce while doing so— holding press conferences, and walking her dogs on the grounds.



“Positions,” the follow-up to her collab singles with Justin Bieber (“Stuck With U”) and Lady Gaga (“Rain On Me”), is the first single off her upcoming album, which is likely to be released next Friday.

Check out the music video below!