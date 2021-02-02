A Wakanda TV Show Is In The Works On Disney Plus

Photo: Black Panther / Marvel / Disney

We’re heading back to Wakanda in a Black Panther inspired TV-show that is in the works on Disney Plus

This exciting news comes as the company announced that it has reached a 5 year deal with Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther, and Proximity Media.

Coogler, who is currently working on Black Panther 2, shared how honored he is to be teaming up with Disney for these projects.

“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company,” Ryan Coogler said in a statement. “Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella.

And even Bob Igner, the Disney CEO, is excited about the partnership.

“With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment,” Bob Iger said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”