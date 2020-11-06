Vince Vaughn: “Wedding Crashers Sequel Is Being Discussed”

Photo: Wedding Crashers/ Youtube

Back in 2005, Wedding Crashers hit the theaters and had us laughing uncontrollably. For the past few years, rumors of a sequel have been going around, although it may soon be a reality.



In a recent interview, Vince Vaughn said that he and his Crashers co-star, Owen Wilson, are considering reprising their roles.

“Owen, and I, and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” Vaughn said. “So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”



Vaughn and Wilson played divorce mediators Jeremy Grey and John Beckwith, respectively, who snuck into weddings to meet and seduce women.



The 2005 film also stars Bradley Cooper, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fischer, and Will Ferrell.



Currently, Vaughn is staring in the upcoming slasher comedy film Freaky, along with Kathryn Newton. In the movie, Newton plays Millie, a 17-year-old high school student who switches bodies with her town’s infamous serial killer, The Blissful Butcher (Vaughn).