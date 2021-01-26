Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe and Gianna on One-Year Anniversary of Their Deaths

Photo: Kobe Bryant/ Instagram

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of Los Angeles Lakers star, Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna.



Whether or not you’re a sports fan, their untimely passing had a profound effect on you, and the rest of the world.



The father-daughter duo and seven others died in a plane crash on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, CA.



Across the globe, and on social media, tributes are pouring in for the former NBA star and his daughter. Among the many remembering them is his widow, Vanessa.



Late Monday night, Vanessa took to Instagram and shared a letter she received from Gianna’s best friend, Aubrey Callaghan.







In response to the letter, Bryant said “My Gigi is incredible, and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much.”



She went on to say “I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too” before ending with “It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud.”





