Twitter is Testing Another New Feature: Voice DM’s

Photo: Twitter logo/ Pixabay

Ever wished you could send a voice DM on Twitter, just like how you can on Instagram? That could become a possibility, depending on the results and what the company plans to do afterwards!



Twitter is currently testing its new voice DM’s feature— specifically in Brazil, India, and China.



Wondering how you can send a voice DM on Twitter?





🎤test,🎤test: Starting today, you'll be able to record and send voice messages in DMs 😉 Here’s how👇



PS. The experiment will be rolled out in phases. pic.twitter.com/aqQM6h9sof — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) February 17, 2021



In the demonstration above, users tap a voice recording icon within a DM conversation to record a message of up to 140 seconds. In the countries where Twitter made it available, the feature is available on the iOS and Android versions of the app.



Currently, there are no plans to introduce the feature to the states. This isn’t the latest feature Twitter has experimented with though.



Last November, they released their version of stories, titled “Fleets.” That feature allows users to post a tweet, text, or video; they all disappear within 24 hours. Users can also respond to someone else’s Fleets, but only if they are able to direct message them.



“Fleets” was met with mixed responses, with some people labeling it a copy of Instagram’s, and Snapchat’s stories.

