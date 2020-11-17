Twitter Announces Story Feature “Fleets”

Following in the footsteps of Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook, Twitter has announced its newest feature. Introducing Fleets!



On Tuesday, Twitter unveiled the addition. Fleets appear at the top of the app in round bubbles, with the icon of the user who posted them in the center. Once a fleet is posted, they stay for 24 hours and then disappear.



The feature allows you to respond to others’ fleets by tapping on one and sending a direct message or emoji to the creator, which will start a DM conversation, similar to Instagram. Unlike a regular tweet, you can’t like or retweet a fleet.

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah.



We have a place for that now—Fleets!



Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

Twitter users have mixed feelings about it— with some calling it a copy of Instagram’s and Snapchat’s stories feature.

SNAPCHAT: we have disappearing messages 🙃

INSTAGRAM: well now WE have Stories 💅

FACEBOOK: oh yeah us too, Stories, good

TIKTOK: 🕺💃🎶

INSTAGRAM: UGH okay, uh… Reels!

TWITTER: How do you do fellow kids? Check out our FLEETS 🛹 — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) November 17, 2020