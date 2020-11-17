Twitter Announces Story Feature “Fleets”
November 17, 2020||News
Following in the footsteps of Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook, Twitter has announced its newest feature. Introducing Fleets!
On Tuesday, Twitter unveiled the addition. Fleets appear at the top of the app in round bubbles, with the icon of the user who posted them in the center. Once a fleet is posted, they stay for 24 hours and then disappear.
The feature allows you to respond to others’ fleets by tapping on one and sending a direct message or emoji to the creator, which will start a DM conversation, similar to Instagram. Unlike a regular tweet, you can’t like or retweet a fleet.
Twitter users have mixed feelings about it— with some calling it a copy of Instagram’s and Snapchat’s stories feature.