Tones And I Releases Her Debut Album And Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Friday was a big day for Australian artist Tones And I.



The singer, who was responsible for the viral hit that swept the nation, “Dance Monkey,” released her debut album Welcome to the Madhouse on Friday.



Welcome to the Madhouse is loaded with 14 tracks and has the previously released “Won’t Sleep,” “Child’s Play,” “Cloudy Day” and “Fly Away.” The latter is quickly climbing the U.K. singles charts, leading it to be the artist’s second Top 40 hit.



Photo: Tones And I/ Instagram

To prepare us for the new era, the “Dance Monkey” singer stopped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” earlier last week to perform “Cloudy Days.” She was accompanied by a supporting choir.



The Tones And I news doesn’t stop there!



In addition to her debut album, she announced a full-scale North American tour, set for March 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday! Check out the tour dates below.

