Toms River Is Moving Forward With It’s Halloween Festivities

Toms River is set to have their yearly Halloween festivities!



Trick-or-treating will happen on Halloween, Oct. 31. Mayor Maurice B. Hill Jr. and Police Chief Mitch Little announced the date, which is scheduled every year to avoid conflicting with Toms River Fire Company 1’s Halloween Parade.



If you plan to trick-or-treat, they ask that you wear a mask or face covering in accordance with CDC guidelines, practice social distancing, and carry hand sanitizer. Residents who don’t want to participate this year are encouraged to turn off their front light, close their front door, or place a sign in front of their house.



Although there’s no official curfew, Little said that trick-or-treaters will be asked to finish and head home by 9 p.m.

Photo: Toms River Police Department

Usually, trick-or-treating is held on the 30th, but when Oct. 31 falls on a Sunday, the parade is held on Saturday the 30th instead. This is due to a longstanding agreement with churches in Toms River.



The 82nd annual Toms River Halloween Parade will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, with a rain date on Nov. 1. As per tradition, the march of ghouls, goblins and ghosts will be held downtown.



Parade registration will begin at 8 a.m. at Toms River Fire Company 1’s firehouse, located at 26 Robbins St.