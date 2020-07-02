Tom Hanks Is Not Afraid Of Mask Shaming

As you may recall, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were one of the first in Hollywood to test positive for COVID-19 in March. The both of them were in Australia at the time and documented their recovery for fans. Since then, Hanks have been been trying to help other COVID-19 patients by donating their plasma and is now mask shamming.

During a virtual press conference for Hanks upcoming film Greyhoud, he made sure to address Americas lack of face coverings. “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Hanks explained.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you,” Hanks continued to share to People. “Don’t be a p—-, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Greyhoud, the World War II drama, hits Apple TV+ on July 10th instead of being released in theaters as planned.