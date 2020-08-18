‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Will ‘Attack Coronavirus Head-On’

Photo: NBC Universal / This Us Us

There is still no word on when production will begin on the fifth season of NBC’s This Is Us, however fans can expect the coronavirus pandemic to be worked into the storyline.

On Sunday, the shows creator Dan Fogelman, shared a couple ‘vague’ details on Twitter. Fogleman is unsure when production will start again and when new episodes will air, but the show will definitely touch upon the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yes on Covid. We’ve decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters.” Folgeman tweeted.

He also assured fans that this wouldnt alter the storyline or the ending. “Sam planned ending. Same route to get there.” Fogleman explained.

Shameless and Grey’s Anatomy are also expected to incorporate the coronavirus pandemic into their storylines.