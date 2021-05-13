“This Is Us” Will End After Season 6

Photo: “This Is Us” Randall and Kevin/ NBCUniversal Media

We knew it was going to happen at some point, but the day has finally come.



After five emotional seasons, NBC’s hit show “This Is Us” will end after its sixth season. For some fans, the news came as a shock, despite its finale being hinted multiple times.



Show creator Dan Fogelman developed the family-drama as a limited-run series. In a 2019 interview with Hollywood Reporter, he said “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan.” During that same year, he described Season 3 as “the midpoint of the series.” After these comments, it was revealed that the show was renewed for three more seasons.



Currently, the show is on its fifth season, which wraps up on May 25. The final season is likely to premiere in Fall 2021, and continue until Spring 2022.



This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.