This is the Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish in New Jersey

Photo: Thanksgiving/ Flickr

Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and compared to previous years, it’ll be different.



Less family members may show up, or you might decide to host Thanksgiving for the first time for a small group. What’ll remain the same are the dishes being served: the signature turkey, mashed potatoes, bread, and the endless pie.



Like the turkey, the side dishes are the stars of the show— some more than others, varying in each state.



A study by Zippia looked at Google trends to find out the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in every state.



Coming in at #1 is mashed potatoes— being the most popular dish in 10 states. Mac & cheese, the most popular in seven states, landed at #2



As for New Jersey, we’re sharing our love for stuffing with our neighbors in New York.







