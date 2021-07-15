This Iconic MTV Show Is Making It’s Return

Photo: MTV/ Facebook

It’s the 2000s all over again!



MTV is bringing back “Cribs,” which debuted on September 2000, and last aired a decade ago on TV. The entertainment network made the announcement yesterday.



Known for giving us a look inside the homes of our favorite celebrities, guests such as Kim Kardashian, 50 Cent, Jojo, and Snoop Dogg appeared on the show and displayed their humble abodes. The series has gone through several incarnations as well.



In 2009, a version of “Cribs” was produced for MTV’s sister network, CMT. That version was dedicated to country music artists, professional bullriders, and stock car drivers. Later that year, “Teen Cribs” was created— showing the homes of regular teens. The regular series aired new episodes in late 2010 and early 2011, before being revived as a short-form series on Snapchat Discover in 2017.



For the upcoming season, we’re going to see a stacked lineup! Showing off their homes will be Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Big Sean, Christian Siriano; Johnny Weir, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods; Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Martha Stewart; Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Scott Disick; Tia Mowry, Tinashe, TJ Lavin and more.



Season 20 of “Cribs” premieres Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET.