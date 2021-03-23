They Found WHAT In Cinnamon Toast Crunch?!
General Mills is under hot water after food remnants were discovered inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Whenever there was an item in your cereal box, it was generally a prize. (Remember finding a glow-up plastic spoon?!)
In one box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, that wasn’t the case. Imagine finding not one, but two shrimp tails in your cereal!
Jensen Karp, who is a writer and husband to Danielle Fishel from 90s show Boy Meets World, made the not-so-sweet discovery.
It wasn’t just shrimp tails that Karp discovered in his cereal. Along with the crustacean parts were pieces of mysterious black gunk, and a small piece of string— all of which he insisted he didn’t plant. Some fans online responded with theories that the black gunk could be mouse, or rat droppings.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch issued a statement on Twitter regarding the issue, stating ,”While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility. We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further.”
It looks like the matter isn’t going to disappear any time soon. Shortly after his multiple posts, Karp tweeted to the FDA to get them involved.