They Found WHAT In Cinnamon Toast Crunch?!

General Mills is under hot water after food remnants were discovered inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Photo: Cinnamon Toast Crunch/ Instagram

Whenever there was an item in your cereal box, it was generally a prize. (Remember finding a glow-up plastic spoon?!)



In one box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, that wasn’t the case. Imagine finding not one, but two shrimp tails in your cereal!



Jensen Karp, who is a writer and husband to Danielle Fishel from 90s show Boy Meets World, made the not-so-sweet discovery.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

It wasn’t just shrimp tails that Karp discovered in his cereal. Along with the crustacean parts were pieces of mysterious black gunk, and a small piece of string— all of which he insisted he didn’t plant. Some fans online responded with theories that the black gunk could be mouse, or rat droppings.

Something regarding the stupid “Did he fake this?” take: there are black items COOKED ONTO the squares and tons of it at the bottom of the bag, in addition to shrimp tails and other SUGAR COATED junk. Also, it’s only “viral” because of their insane response. I would’ve dropped it pic.twitter.com/WOt9j2V0sg — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Cinnamon Toast Crunch issued a statement on Twitter regarding the issue, stating ,”While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility. We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further.”



It looks like the matter isn’t going to disappear any time soon. Shortly after his multiple posts, Karp tweeted to the FDA to get them involved.