These Are The Best Places to Live in New Jersey

The list was compiled by niche.com on their 2021 ranking of “Best Places to Live in New Jersey.”

Ah yes, the old debate about the best places to live in New Jersey.



It’s a topic that is subjective, and also dependent on many factors. However, a recent survey may put the debate to an end!



Earlier this week, niche.com released their 2021 ranking of “Best Places to Live in New Jersey.”



According on their website, the data came from public sources such as the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and more.



All year long, niche.com gathers statistics, and takes into account online reviews. Exactly what were the rankings based on?



Multiple categories were included: housing, cost of living, nightlife, schooling, and more. Grades, from A+ to D-, are were then issued to each community in order to help with ratings .



Here are the top 10 best places of 2021!



1. Princeton Junction

2. Princeton

3. Ridgewood

4. Mountain Lakes

5. Upper Montclair

6. Princeton Meadows

7. Ho-Ho-Kus

8. New Providence

9. Glen Rock

10. Monmouth Junction



Would you consider moving to either of these communities? View the complete ranking here.







