The Weeknd To Star In And Develop An HBO Drama Series

The Weeknd will star, co-write, and executive produce the upcoming HBO series The Idol.

The series follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

Sam Levinson of Euphoria and Reza Fahim of The Weeknd’s production company are also working on the new project.

The “Blinging Lights” singer has written for television before. He starred and co-wrote an episode of American Dad on TBS in 2020. He also played himself in Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler.