The Weeknd to Perform at the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Photo: The Weeknd/ Instagram

The Weeknd is headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show!



On Thursday, Pepsi and the NFL announced that the three-time Grammy Award winner will take the stage on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.



He also broke the news on both Twitter and Instagram— to the excitement of his fans.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” the “Blinding Lights” singer said in a statement.



He now joins the list of monumental artists who have performed at previous Super Bowl Halftime shows, such as Beyonce, Coldplay, Prince, Bruno Mars, and last year’s performers— Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.