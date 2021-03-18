The Return of Bamboozle!

Photo: Bamboozle/ Facebook

Bamboozle, the iconic New Jersey festival that appeared in East Rutherford and Asbury Park, is back!



Yesterday, the 3-day festival that gave us incredible rock, pop, and hip-hop acts announced its return for a special occasion: the celebration of its 20th anniversary in 2023.



Creator John D’Esposito posted the sentimental and exciting news on his Facebook page: “As promised, today a festival website was launched.

Was it your space – or myspace? Either way, let the games begin. 18 years ago, we created an event on Myspace – for its 20th anniversary we are inviting back some old friends, introducing everyone to new friends and will no doubt, redefine a scene and once again rise to the top of the festival world. Welcome Home BAMBOOZLE FESTIVAL. 10 Years Will Be Long Enough.”



A whole lot of nostalgia on the festival’s new website



D’Esposito also mentioned there will be Bamboozle-related projects, such as a podcast, documentary, The Break Contest, and more.



No word yet on the lineup, dates or location, but Asbury Park has been referenced.



Bamboozle’s final year, 2012, featured acts like Mike Posner, Mac Miller, and DJ Pauly D.



