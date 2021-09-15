“The Proud Family” Revival Reveals Stacked Voice Cast

Today marks 20 years since the premiere of Disney’s “The Proud Family,” and what a perfect time to announce the revival’s cast.



Disney+ released a featurette for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” which revealed the return of original cast members. Reprising their roles are Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud; JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez; Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones; Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.



The newest additions are stacked too! Joining the show will be Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins. Asante Black of “This Is Us” is also part of the new crew.



I can’t believe it’s FINALLY HAPPENING!!!! I been waiting for this one…. TURN IT UP! https://t.co/ecj0bpJ1b0 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) September 15, 2021

Guest stars for the revival are Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Normani; Al Roker, social media personality Bretman Rock, and Gabrielle Union to name some members.



Airing from 2001- 2005 on Disney channel, “The Proud Family” followed the adventures and misadventures of Penny Proud as she does her best to navigate through the early years of teend-dom.



“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is executive produced by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who also served in their respective roles for the original series. It’s set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.