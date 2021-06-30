The Next 5SOS Member To Release A Solo Album: Luke Hemmings

Luke Hemmings has officially announced his debut solo album, When Facing the Things We Turn Away From, out August 13 via Sony.



When discussing the album on Twitter, Hemmings said “I’m so grateful for the journey this album has taken me on and I’m so thankful to have had this creative outlet during my time at home.” In another tweet, he stated that “lyrically and sonically, this album has allowed me to decipher the last 10 years of my life and help me make sense of the person I am today and how I got here.”

I couldn’t be prouder to introduce you to “When Facing the Things We Turn Away From”; a project that grew out of a year of enforced stillness.



It will be released everywhere August 13. Today, you can hear a first taste of the album; “Starting Line”.https://t.co/NlZxd8XUMs pic.twitter.com/Fmsj1AhVZG — Luke Hemmings (@Luke5SOS) June 30, 2021



The 5 Seconds of Summer vocalist is the second member to embark on a solo career. Last October, bandmate Ashton Irwin released his first solo album, Superbloom, which saw him move from the drums, to being the lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist.



Along with the announcement of Hemming’s album, he released the first single from it, the very gorgeous pop-rock “Starting Line.”



In other news, he proposed to his girlfriend Sierra Deaton on June 8. The couple met in 2017, and have been dating since early 2018.



