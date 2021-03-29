The Newest Trend in Baby Names!
March 29, 2021||News
One of the hardest parts about becoming a parent (or a parent, again) is picking a name for your newborn. If you’re in that current position, look no further than your herb and spice collection!
Over the years, names have been based off of TV or movie characters, to— more recently, herbs and spices.
According to the Social Security Administration’s data from 2019, their most recent year, spice-inspired names were popular.
Below are the 21 most popular names parents have given their newborns:
- Basil- 71 boys, 28 girls
- Thyme- 6 boys
- Saffron- 26 girls
- Sage- 666 boys, 1,164 girls
- Anise- 10 girls
- Ginger- 57 girls
- Pepper- 144 girls
- Rosemary- 760 girls
- Cayenne- 10 girls
- Clove- 6 girls
- Mace- 60 boys
- Juniper- 22 boys, 1,526 girls
- Curry- 12 boys
- Cassia- 54 girls
- Poppy- 628 girls
- Lavender- 114 girls
- Jasmine- 2,092 girls
- Bay- 7 boys, 15 girls
- Rue- 41 girls
- Angelica- 508 girls
- Yarrow- 6 girls