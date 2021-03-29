The Newest Trend in Baby Names!

March 29, 2021|Joel Carrasquillo|
Photo: Babies sitting on floor by iStock

One of the hardest parts about becoming a parent (or a parent, again) is picking a name for your newborn. If you’re in that current position, look no further than your herb and spice collection!

Over the years, names have been based off of TV or movie characters, to— more recently, herbs and spices.

According to the Social Security Administration’s data from 2019, their most recent year, spice-inspired names were popular.

Below are the 21 most popular names parents have given their newborns:

  1. Basil- 71 boys, 28 girls
  2. Thyme- 6 boys
  3. Saffron- 26 girls
  4. Sage- 666 boys, 1,164 girls
  5. Anise- 10 girls
  6. Ginger- 57 girls
  7. Pepper- 144 girls
  8. Rosemary- 760 girls
  9. Cayenne- 10 girls
  10. Clove- 6 girls
  11. Mace- 60 boys
  12. Juniper- 22 boys, 1,526 girls
  13. Curry- 12 boys
  14. Cassia- 54 girls
  15. Poppy- 628 girls
  16. Lavender- 114 girls
  17. Jasmine- 2,092 girls
  18. Bay- 7 boys, 15 girls
  19. Rue- 41 girls
  20. Angelica- 508 girls
  21. Yarrow- 6 girls

