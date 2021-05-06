The New “Stranger Things” Season 4 Trailer Is Here! [Watch]

Photo: Stranger Things 4/ Netflix

After filming for Season 4 of Stranger Things was delayed, Netflix dropped a new trailer.



In the trailer, Eleven seems to be trapped behind a door numbered “11.” You can also catch a glimpse of children playing in the sinister lab, and hear them say to a scientist entering the room “Good morning, Papa.” It appears that Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine, is back. This comes as a surprise, considering he was killed at the end of Season 1, so we’ll have to wait until the Season premiere to see if he’s back from the dead, or if this is a flashback.



Season 4 of the hit Netflix show is said to be the darkest one yet. “Every season it gets darker. Really, I will say with Season 3 I was like, this is the darkest season that there’ll ever be, like the exploding rats and everything,” said Finn Wolfhard, who plays teenager Mike Wheeler. ”But really, Season 4 so far, it’s the darkest season there’s ever been.”



The first trailer was released on Valentine’s Day of last year, where we saw that Hopper was alive and imprisoned at a lab facility in Russia.



Season 4 was slated for a 2020 release, but was pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While there’s no official premiere date yet, each season had a summer release. Fingers crossed it comes out Summer 2021!



Watch the eerie trailer below.

