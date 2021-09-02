The Lineup For Six Flags Fright Fest Is Here

Photo: Six Flags Great Adventure/ Instagram

Fall is almost here, and with it, the return of Six Flags Fright Fest!



The best Halloween event in Jersey is back on Sept. 10, and will feature shows, new attractions, and more. One of the newest offerings at Six Flags is “Fright Fest Power Hours.”



As described on their website, on Thursdays in September, Wednesdays and Thursdays in October, & October 25-28, Fright Fest Power Hours will offer exclusive ride time on the park’s coasters and select thrill rides in the dark. In addition, there are the indoor and outdoor haunted mazes at reduced prices. This will be a limited capacity event, so you’ll have to make a reservation in advance.

“Fright Fest Power Hour” Rides

Kingda Ka – The world’s tallest and second-fastest coaster

Nitro – Award-winning hyper (taller than 200 feet) coaster

( NEW ) Jersey Devil Coaster – World’s Tallest, Fastest, Longest single rail coaster

Skull Mountain – Indoor, in the dark coaster

BIZARRO – World’s first floorless, seven-loop coaster

BATMAN : The Ride – Chairlift-style, inverted, five-loop coaster

THE JOKER – 4-D, free-fly coaster

SUPERMAN Ultimate Flight – “Flying” prone-position, looping coaster

THE DARK KNIGHT – Indoor, dark coaster

GREEN LANTERN – Stand-up, five-loop coaster

Runaway Mine Train – Family-style coaster

HARLEY QUINN Crazy Train – Family-style coaster

SkyScreamer – High flying thrill swings

WONDER WOMAN Lasso of Truth – A pendulum of epic proportions

JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for METROPOLIS – Fight with the justice league to save the city

On weekends, their family-friendly “Thrills by Day” will be available, and their “Fright by Night.” Also available will be six decorated areas, attractions for kids like the popular Trick-or-Treat Trail, and 10 live shows including “Unleashed.”



Nine haunted mazes will be onsite, including new additions “The Lab” and “Xpedition Dino: Survival,” as well as all five of their scarezones: “Clown Town,” “District 6,” “Lady of the Lake Cemetery,” “Scarecrow Street,” and the brand-new “Venom Gulch.”



Fright Fest will run from Sept. 10- Oct. 31 on weekends and select days. Reservations are required in order to attend. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/greatadventure