After weeks of teasing, The Kid Laroi has officially confirmed his new single with Justin Bieber.

The Kid Laroi broke the news on Twitter with the link to pre-save/pre-download the new track called “Stay”.

This is not the first time Bieber and The Kid Laroi have collaborated. The Kid Laroi was featured on “Unstable” on Bieber’s album Justice that was released earlier this year.

“Stay” drops Friday, July 9th.