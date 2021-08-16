The Jersey Shore’s First Tesla Store Is Heading to Eatontown

“Tesla Logo” by Chris Hunkeler is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

After the project was approved several months ago, Tesla is heading to Eatontown!



Known for their all-electric cars and self-driving feature, the company will be setting up shop in the Funtime America building on Route 35 near Monmouth Mall. The indoor amusement park closed in 2017, and has remained vacant ever since.



In an interview with Asbury Park Press, Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. said “It’s exciting to see this investment in Eatontown. It is “great to see such a large building filled.”

Photo: Funtime America/ Facebook

Approved by the Eatontown Zoning Board of Adjustment months ago, the soon-to-be occupied building will offer plenty of room for the company’s operations— 26,114-square-feet to be exact. Gas-powered vehicles will not be sold on the premises.



Fabiola Lozoya, the senior designer for the company’s retail development team, revealed how the building will be set up. Two or three vehicles will be on display in the showroom, and six to eight will be available for test drives. There will also be 14 repair bays, 10 electric vehicle charging stations for Tesla’s use, and a free-standing charging station in the parking lot for public use.



This will be the Jersey Shore’s first Tesla store. Their other locations in the state are in Lawrence Township, Springfield, the Mall at Short Hills, Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus and on Route 17 in Paramus.



