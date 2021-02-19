The Iconic “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” House Is On The Market

For a cool $1.4 mil, this piece of Jersey Shore history could be yours!

Photo: 18 Kinney Road/ Google Maps

If you ever wondered what it would be like to live in the house where Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filmed, there’s a chance to turn that fantasy into a reality, at a price!



Located at 18 Kinney Road in Manalapan, three seasons of the show were filmed at the residence. Currently, it is listed at $1.4 mil.



The 6,000 square foot house is luxurious, and very spacious— with seven bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. Looking for a gym in the comfort of your own humble abode? This house has that, and other cool amenities!



There’s the outdoor patio, fully-heated basement, hot tub; kitchen appliances, and an enormous pool to top it off.



Back in 2017, the property was listed for sale, only for the show’s producers to buy it three months later.



Take a look at the pics of the property below!

The pool, which comes with a slide

Photo: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors

One of the house’s seven bedrooms

Photo: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors

One of the seven bathrooms

Photo: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors

The basement gym