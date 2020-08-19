The Girl Scouts Announce New French Toast Inspired Cookie: Toast-Yay!

The Girl Scouts announced that they are releasing a new cookie for 2021 and it’s called Toast-Yay!. The new cookie is inspired by French toast with one side covered in maple syrup frosting. It’s even shaped like a piece of toast. Yum!

This year the Girl Scout Cookie season was challenging due to the COVID19 pandemic, but the girls were able to use their innovative online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, to provide customers with the delicious treats. On the platform, customers were able to order cookies for delivery or donate cookies from the comfort of their homes.

In 2021, the Girl Scouts will sell their cookies though that platform along with “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision). Customers have the option for socially distant or contactless sales and delivery. Depending on the location, in-person sales may be available.

The Girl Scouts new cookie Toast-Yay! are available in select areas.