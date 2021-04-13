The Generations Fueling the COVID Snack Boom, and What Jersey Has Been Eating

Photo by Askar Abayev from Pexels

Since the pandemic began last year, many of us have been snacking away at home— causing a big snack boom.



According to data, the spike in snack consumption was led by younger people. In a study conducted by Coca-Cola, 73% of Millennials and Gen Zer’s said they’ve snacked more during the pandemic. Behind them is Gen X, with 54% admitting to overindulging, and 48% of Baby Boomers.



When the craving is strong, nearly half of those who participated in the study said they’d walk over a mile just to get their fix.



Exactly which snacks have we been craving the most?



Based on Coke’s data, more than half of America— including the Western and Southwestern regions— crave pizza the most. For the Midwest, potato chips were the top snack of choice, while french fries reigned in the Southeast.



In New Jersey and half of the Northeast, wings were the most craved snack. This is a big change from another study, where Oreos were listed as New Jersey’s favorite snack.



