The D’Amelio’s Are Getting Their Own Hulu TV Series

Photo: Charli and Dixie D’Amelio/ Instagram

Charli D’Amelio, the 16 year-old viral sensation with 100 million followers on TikTok, is getting her own docuseries on Hulu.



Her sister, fellow TikTok personality Dixie, and parents Marc and Heidi, will also appear on the show.



Set to premiere some time in 2021, The D’Amelio Show will follow the family as they “navigate their sudden rise to fame, all the while still staying true to their family values.”



Not only will the show include Charli’s rise to fame, but it’ll also follow Dixie as she pursues a career in music in Los Angeles.



“We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life,” said Marc D’Amelio. “We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”