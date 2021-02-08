The Best and Worst States For Single People in 2021

There are a handful of factors that increase your chances of finding a romantic partner: personality, looks, employment, interests and personal values.



Perhaps the most important factor when it comes to dating is the state you live in.



With virtual dating on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, your chances of finding love differ by states.



In a recent study, WalletHub analyzed all 50 states, and ranked them on a 100-point scale to determine which areas are better for single people. The study also included 27 relevant metrics that fall under three “key dimensions,” such as dating opportunities, romance & fun, and dating economics.



Let’s start with the top 5 states for dating!

BEST

1. Florida

2. Texas

3. Pennsylvania

4. Wisconsin

5. New York

WORST

1. Arkansas

2. Hawaii

3. North Dakota

4. West Virginia

5. New Mexico



Wondering where New Jersey ranks in the list? A cool #11, which isn’t bad at all!