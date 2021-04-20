The 3rd Annual Toms River Pride Festival Set For June

Today, the Toms River Pride Committee and Exit 82 Theatre Company have announced that the 3rd annual Toms River LGBTQIA2S+ Pride Festival is set for Sunday, June 13th.



The festival will take place on Washington Street in Downtown Toms River, and run from 11 am- 5 pm.



It’ll be full of festivities, food, vendors; entertaining performances, and shopping! All ages and families are welcome to this wonderful celebration.



In a statement from Exit 82, they hope that the yearly tradition will spark meaningful collaboration that benefits the evolving Downtown District, and advances their mission of fostering a safe and welcoming environment for members and allies of the LGBT+ community in the Greater Toms River area and our neighboring counties.



Last year, the Festival took place as a drive-by and virtual event. However, COVID safety protocols will be in effect to ensure the safety of attendees.



This year’s Toms River Pride Festival is brought to you by The Grunin Foundation, and the Jersey Shore’s Number 1 Hit Music Station, B985!