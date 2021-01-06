The 2021 Grammys Postponed Until March

Photo: Recording Academy/ Grammys

The 2021 Grammys have been postponed due to health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.



Originally set for Sunday, January 31st at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards have been moved to Sunday, March 14. Trevor Noah will remain the ceremony’s host.



“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.



We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”



The joint statement was issued by Harvey Mason Jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy; Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming for CBS; and Grammy Awards Executive Producer Ben Winston.



The Grammy’s top nominees include Beyoncé, who picked up nine nominations, while Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch each garnered six.

















