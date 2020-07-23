Taylor Swift Surprises Fan With New Album “folklore” Tonight

Surprise! Taylor Swift is dropping a new album at midnight.

This morning, Thursday, July 23, Taylor Swift took to socials to announce her 8th studio album folklore.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise,” Taylor shared on social media.

Taylor, “poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into” the new album all during issolation.

Swift admitts that she usually over thinks when to release music, but decided to go with her gut.

“The times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with,” Swift explained.

Set List

New Music Video

Also, the music video for her single “cardigan” premiers tonight, which Swift wrote/directed.