Taylor Swift Is Releasing a Re-Recorded Version of Her Album “Fearless”



On Thursday morning, Taylor Swift appeared on Good Morning America to reveal a big surprise!

In a video message, she said that she would be releasing a re-recorded version of her 2008 hit “Love Story” tonight at midnight— just in time for Valentine’s Day. The 10-time Grammy Award winner didn’t stop there.



She announced that she finished re-recording her sophomore album, Fearless, and that it’ll be out soon.



Swift also broke the news on social media, saying that the new version of the album— or “Taylor’s version” as she calls it— will include 26 tracks in total! “I’ve now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it,” Swift said.



Although she didn’t mention the album’s release date, fans noticed random capitalized letters in her message, spelling out “APRIL NINTH.” The “Willow” singer is known for incorporating Easter eggs in her music, so could this be when we’ll have our hands on the album?

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021



Her decision to re-record her music goes back to late 2019, when music manager Scooter Braun sold the master rights to her first six albums to an investment fund. It was later revealed that the rights were sold without her knowledge.



