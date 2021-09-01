Summer Is Almost Over, And Fall Drinks Are Here

You know Summer is almost over when— starting in late August— your social media feed is full of Halloween posts.



It may be a little early to mention Fall and Halloween, but if you love the season, the excitement is there. What’s not to like about Fall? There’s Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween,” Harry Potter marathons, apple picking, and the drinks.



Over the past week, we started to see the return of our favorite pumpkin spice-flavored drinks. On Aug. 24, Starbucks brought back their highly coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte at it’s stores across the U.S. and Canada. This is the 18th year the seasonal drink has appeared on the menu.



In addition to the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the coffee chain brought back other Fall favorites: their Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and bakery items— such as the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Loaf and Pumpkin Scone.

Photo: Starbucks/ Instagram

Photo: Bud Light/ Instagram

Now, Bud Light is joining the pumpkin spice game. Yesterday, they announced that they’re releasing their version of hard seltzer featuring the Fall flavor; it’s their first time doing so.



Named the “Fall Flannel” variety pack, the 12-pack will include pumpkin spice, toasted marshmallow, maple pear and returning favorite apple crisp. The beverage company has described their pumpkin spice flavor as “literally the taste of fall.”



Bud Light’s “Fall Flannel” variety pack will be available Monday, Sept. 6.