Spotting Celebrities in Manasquan

What’s not to like about Manasquan?



It’s a beautiful beach town home to charming shops, friendly people, and there’s always something to do! The downtown area is cool too, and has a handful of locally owned businesses. Most importantly, the proximity to the beach is convenient if you love dipping your toes in the sand.



If you live there, or visited, you’ve most likely spotted some celebrities within the past few months.



Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, stopped by Manasquan in June. He ate pizza at Squan Tavern, where he graciously took the time to interact with his fans, and take pictures with the Tavern’s staff. Portnoy also gave the town a seal of approval, calling it “an awesome” town. “This is, like, every kid’s dream town to grow up in. Kids riding bikes, I saw a little girl skateboarding by” Portnoy said.



The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, was seen in Manasquan . Although he has famously been seen in Asbury Park— and still is to this day— he stopped by the local shop, Surf and Sun. They shared their picture with Bruce in an Instagram post, saying “Even “THE BOSS” knows the best spot for manasquan apparel! COME SHOP! Open till 7 today.” Located at 580 Main Avenue, Surf and Sun offers a variety of products— ranging from beach chairs, towels and sunscreen, to boogie boards and clothing.

Photo: The Boss with a fan at Surf and Sun/ surfandsun_ Instagram

More recently, Shawn Mendes was seen hanging out in town (no, not with Camila). The “Summer of Love” singer stopped by Batch, voted “Best Coffee Shop,” to get his fix of caffeine. He posed for a picture with the wonderful staff, who expressed their gratitude for him visiting. Wondering what he ordered? According to a user in the comment section, an Americano.