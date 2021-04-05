“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Trailer [Watch]

If you grew up in the 90s, there’s no doubt that Space Jam was a part of your childhood or teen years.



Here we are 25 years later, and the first trailer for the sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, is finally here!

The synopsis is as follows:

When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

Aside from the NBA star succeeding Michael Jordan for the lead role, the sequel will be packed with cameos from Warner Brothers characters— some being completely unexpected. King Kong and Iron Giant will appear in the film, as well as Catwoman, Joker, and Scooby Doo.



Are you a Game of Thrones fan? The Night King will also make a cameo as a spectator.



In addition to Lebron James and Don Cheadle starring in the sequel, Zendaya is voicing Lola Bunny.



Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021.