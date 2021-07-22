Sleep With Your Fan On? This Study Might Make You Reconsider

“Fan” by Bohman is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Let’s face it, sleeping with your fan on at night is a great feeling.



Whether it’s a ceiling or floor fan, it’s our best friend in the summer, and we have it on during the winter because it makes us fall asleep easily. However, a study that has resurfaced argues that it’s a bad idea to do that.



According to Sleep Advisor, sleeping with the fan on all night can have several health consequences. Are you someone who suffers from allergies or asthma? There’s a chance it can not only circulate air, but pollen and dust.



“Take a close look at your fan. If it’s been collecting dust on the blades, those particles are flying through the air every time you turn it on,” said Sleep Advisor.



Your skin can also be affected— leaving it feeling and looking dry— and the cold air can led to you waking up feeling stiff. “This is because the concentrated cool air can make muscles tense up and cramp,” experts explained.



Pros to using a fan

It generates a sound similar to white noise that drowns out background noise

Low-cost way to control the temperature

Helps circulate air in a stuffy room



Cons to using a fan

Can stir up an allergic reaction if you’re prone to allergies, asthma or respiratory illnesses

Cold air dries out your skin, face, and eyes

More susceptible to nasal blockage, stuffiness, and sinus headaches

Sore muscles



Which team are you on? Team fan? Or no fan?