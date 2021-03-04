Six Flags Great Adventure Introduces Their Drive-In Laser Light Show

Photo: Six Flags Great Adventure/ Twitter

Six Flags Great Adventure has announced its newest offering for their early season.



Introducing their Rockin’ Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular! Announced today, the show will run from March 18- 21. According to their website, Six Flags stated that the event will be held in the theme park parking lot. The main entrance on Rt. 537 West will be used to access the parking lot. There will be two shows held per night: one at 7:30 pm, and the other at 9:30 pm.



Get ready to rock n’ roll for one special weekend! 🎸 The Six Flags Rockin’ Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular comes to town March 18-21 https://t.co/MoXVkBmbn9 pic.twitter.com/uvkuxQbaj5 — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) March 4, 2021

Guests must remain in their vehicles at all times. Snacks, beverages, and glow merchandise will be available for purchase at each show.



Tickets are $14.99 per person, and $9.99 per active Member and Season Pass Holder. Reservations are required, and capacity will be limited. To buy tickets in advance, visit www.sixflags.com/greatadventure.