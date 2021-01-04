Six Flags Extends Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience
Good news if you’re still in the Holiday spirit!
Due to popular demand, Six Flags has announced that their Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru experience is being extended to Jan. 17.
In this experience, guests drive their vehicles through 12 immersive, distinctly different areas throughout the 140-acre theme park filled with an exquisite palette of colorful twinkling lights, live entertainment and festive music.
The full Holiday experience— which included rides, holiday shopping, live entertainment, fire pits, and festive treats— will not be extended since they ended yesterday.
Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, and reservations must be made in advance at sixflags.com/reserve Each person requires a ticket; pets are free. Admission is free with active memberships and season passes. Ticket sales are not available at the gate.