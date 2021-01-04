Six Flags Extends Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience

Photo: Six Flags Great Adventure/ Six Flags

Good news if you’re still in the Holiday spirit!



Due to popular demand, Six Flags has announced that their Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru experience is being extended to Jan. 17.



In this experience, guests drive their vehicles through 12 immersive, distinctly different areas throughout the 140-acre theme park filled with an exquisite palette of colorful twinkling lights, live entertainment and festive music.



Don’t say goodbye to the holidays just yet! Bring everyone in the family – including your best furry friends – to enjoy Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience, now running nightly January 4-17! Pets are free 🐶 pic.twitter.com/2gCuCYRiLe — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) January 3, 2021

The full Holiday experience— which included rides, holiday shopping, live entertainment, fire pits, and festive treats— will not be extended since they ended yesterday.



Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, and reservations must be made in advance at sixflags.com/reserve Each person requires a ticket; pets are free. Admission is free with active memberships and season passes. Ticket sales are not available at the gate.

